Songhub Appoints Kristina Falcomer Director Of Business Development, Canada

Kristina Falcomer Joins SongHub

Music creation, registration & blockchain tokenization platform, SongHub ( appoints Kristina Falcomer as Director of Business Development, Canada

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative song registration and tokenization platform, SongHub ( ) announced the appointment of Kristina Falcomer as Director of Business Development, Canada, to address the vibrant Canadian market for the deployment of a comprehensive music collaboration and registration platform that will bring new efficiencies to artists, music schools, publishers and performing rights organizations.SongHub is a creative collaboration and song registration platform that allows users to connect with other creators and share files from popular music creation tools like ProTools, Logic and Ableton securely, while allowing blockchain tokenization of each down to the stem level. The platform is tailored to the specific needs of musicians, songwriters and students, enabling them to add metadata, song splits and register their songs directly with publishers, performing rights organizations, and music schools on a global basis.Kristina Falcomer has extensive experience in technology and the creative artistic environment. She has a robust background in business development pertaining to tech and cyber security on social-digital platforms, and is an active professional artist and musician, intimately familiar with inefficiencies in the music industry. By adding a focus on Canadian clients, Falcomer will introduce SongHub's cloud-based solution to songwriters, students and music publishers, improving all aspects of music creation, management and workflow through an easy to use interface, providing new levels of accuracy and efficiency to a currently archaic and inefficient process.SongHub CEO & Co-Founder, Steve Stewart, stated,“We're super-excited to add Kristina's experience, energy and skill-set to our team. Her deep relationships in the Canadian tech, education and creative communities will help us provide the best new music creation and registration platform to artists, students and anyone involved in the creation and management of music.”Kristina Falcomer, added,“I am looking forward to sharing this platform with artists and musicians who enjoy collaborating with others, and companies and schools that are in the music space. It's a game changer because it keeps audio files organized and logs each contribution in the creation of the song, keeping track of copyright and splits. SongHub revolutionizes how freely artists are able to work with one another."SongHub recently executed a licensing agreement with a US-based music publisher, and is in discussions with other publishers as well as a number of performing rights organizations and music schools on a global basis. For more information or to schedule a demo, please use the contact emails below.Contact: Steve Stewart (), Joe Berman () or Kristina Falcomer ()

Steve Stewart

SongHub

+1 310-709-9517

