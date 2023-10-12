Ensoftek And Zane Networks Contribute To Electronic Health Record Education At Howard University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EnSoftek, through its DrCloudEHR solution, is collaborating with Zane Networks to support and contribute to EHR education at Howard University in Washington DC.

BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EnSoftek is providing its Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution, DrCloudEHR, to simulate real-world patient scenarios for hands-on experience and training to Howard University. This cutting edge educational partnership will allow students access to innovative resources that enable them to thrive in an ever-evolving health tech space.DrCloudEHR will be incorporated into the curriculum for approximately 75 students. This initiative places DrCloudEHR in a classroom environment, providing students with a hands-on experience of utilizing EHR systems for clinical workflows."Using DrCloudEHR in a classroom setting will provide a rich understanding of the digital tools available when providing care that saves lives," said Ramana Reddy, President & CEO, EnSoftek.“We are very proud of our partnership with Howard University as it opens new doors for students and professionals alike to become future innovators in the healthcare industry."This collaboration represents a step forward in digital healthcare education , positioning Howard University as a pioneer in utilizing innovative technologies to foster a new generation of healthcare professionals well-versed in the intricacies of modern healthcare systems.For more information on this collaboration or to explore how DrCloudEHR is shaping the future of healthcare education, please contact:Scott BorisoffHead of Sales(503) 643 1226 Ex 140About EnSoftek, Inc. and DrCloudEHRTMEnSoftek is a HealthIT company specializing in health & human services“complex care community” solutions for commercial and government market sectors. We enable value-based care for agencies/providers with our DrCloudEHR cloud-based comprehensive integrated care solution that meets the need for hybrid service delivery, and consumer engagement and increases access to health, recovery, and positive therapeutic outcomes.EnSoftek's cloud-based DrCloudEHR solution maximizes clinician success, improves engagement, and simplifies work across the entire care continuum, including tracking treatment outcomes. Our community includes mental health, substance abuse, addiction treatment, CCBHC, public health, I/DD, and veteran homes.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

