CTS Corporation Announces Date For Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release its earnings for the third quarter 2023 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, October 26, 2023.



A conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results with management is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. and Canada is 833-470-1428 (+1 929-526-1599, if calling from outside the U.S. and Canada). The passcode is 224664.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at where it will be archived for one year.

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets.

For more information, visit .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: