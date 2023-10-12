Sysco Breaks Ground On New Facility In Mesa, Arizona

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MESA, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, held an event today to celebrate the groundbreaking of its new 353,600-square-foot facility, Sysco Arizona East.



Attendees at the event included Sysco executives as well as:



Mayor John Giles, City of Mesa,

Arizona State Representative Neal Carter District 15,

Arizona State Representative Lorena Austin District 9, and Arizona State Representative Seth Blattman District 9.

Construction related to the $102 million investment is planned to begin this Fall and is expected to be operational by Spring 2025. Sysco Arizona East will create 257 new jobs that offer industry-leading wages, paid time off, and comprehensive healthcare and retirement benefits. The average annual salary at Sysco Arizona East will be $68,000 per year, nearly double the per capita median income in Arizona.

Sysco Arizona East will bring job training and workforce development opportunities to the City of Mesa and surrounding communities. Through Sysco's Operations Academy, eligible warehouse employees can receive company sponsored training to earn a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and grow their career with Sysco. Sysco Arizona East warehouse selectors will be able to earn a salary range of $68,000 - $87,000 annually and drivers will be able to earn a salary range of $81,000 - $109,000 annually.

“Sysco's Arizona East site will help meet the demands of the growing local market and bring excellent, long-term career opportunities to the Mesa community,” said Matt Jacobson, Sysco's Desert Region President.“We look forward to bringing Sysco's expertise and service to thousands of new customers in the market, including restaurants, healthcare, education, and travel and leisure locations throughout Arizona.”

“Sysco stands out as an industry leader in food service, and I'm pleased to welcome their new facility to Mesa,” said Mayor John Giles.“Our city has a talented workforce that will meet the needs for Sysco Arizona East, and I appreciate their commitment to offering job training and workforce development opportunities for Mesa and the East Valley.”

“Arizona's East Valley is proud to welcome Sysco to their new home,” said Arizona State Representative Neal Carter.“For generations, our East Valley has played a vital role in feeding Arizona. I am grateful to see this tradition continue with the addition of Sysco Arizona East. This site will provide good paying jobs and tremendous economic benefits in my district for generations to come. I look forward to a strong partnership with Sysco.”

“Sysco's new Mesa facility is an exciting milestone for the company and bolsters Arizona's economic growth,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority.“We are grateful that a global leader like Sysco continues to invest in Arizona, creating hundreds quality jobs and building on Mesa's continued economic momentum.”

"Sysco's new Mesa campus stands as a multi-faceted investment in the community, offering new opportunities with career path development,” said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President & CEO Chris Camacho.“We applaud their forward-thinking dedication to building talent and congratulate them on the groundbreaking for this massive new facility."

“We are pleased to welcome Sysco to Mesa,” Mesa Economic Development Director Bill Jabjiniak stated.“Sysco, a world-class leader in the food service industry, brings yet another global brand to Mesa along with quality jobs and considerable investment in our community.”

