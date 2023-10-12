Zurvita Has Appointed Jennifer Bailey As New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zurvita , a health and wellness company that provides simple, plant-based nutrition for real people with real results, promotes Vice President of Finance, Jennifer Bailey to Chief Financial Officer. Bailey has been with Zurvita since its inception in 2008. As Chief Financial Officer for Zurvita, she is responsible for the company's financial operations functions, including reporting, analytics, audit, treasury, and all around corporate financial efficiency. Bailey works closely with the operations teams and other executives to develop and implement a big-picture revenue strategy.“We are grateful to have Jennifer on our executive team, her knowledge and expertise make her a proven and valuable to the organization,” says Zurvita founder and CEO Jay Shafer,“Her contributions to Zurvita's financial wellness are unmatched, she has continually guided our financial practices with great success; it's such a well-deserved promotion.”Bailey brings over 20 years of varied experiences in financial management, business leadership, and corporate strategy. She joined Zurvita in 2008 as their Accounting Manager, quickly taking on further responsibilities and was promoted to VP of Finance, from where she was promoted to CFO. In the fifteen years she has participated in Zurvita audits, the company has never received a misstatement or been found not to follow GAPP (Generally Accepted Principles and Practices). Prior to Zurvita, Bailey was the accounting manager of the Amacore Group and was responsible for seven subsidiaries' financial operations.“I am honored to take on this new role for this company I am proud to serve. I love the people at Zurvita and the variety of daily challenges that come with the role, but mostly, I connect deeply to the company's founding principles as they align with my own values and background,” says Bailey.Zurvita's science-backed products are developed to empower health and happiness and have been clinically shown to improve mood and increase productivity. They include Zeal For Life, an all-in-one nutritional drink mix with essential nutrients and superfoods; Zundora, a breakthrough antioxidant collagen gel clean; and family-friendly hydration product Zurvita Performance H2O. To learn more about Zurvita's product offerings, please visit .###About ZurvitaZurvita is a company led by faith with the mission to empower people to believe in themselves and take control of their health and happiness. Zurvita brings families effective health and wellness products from the most potent and nourishing ingredients and superfoods. These award-winning natural wellness products include the Zeal for Life all-in-one nutritional drink, a weight management system, performance products, and Zundora, a brand-new antioxidant collagen blend for that healthy glow and youthful look. All Zurvita wellness products are developed through extensive work with physicians, scientists, and researchers to create meaningful change in one's health. Zurvita's philanthropic endeavors include Zurvita Giving and Zeal for Meals, a program committed to the fight against world hunger by providing one million meals to hungry families by donating three meals for every Zeal Canister sold. For more information, visit .

