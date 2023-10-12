Westland Insurance Launches Private Client Services Practice To Serve Affluent Canadians

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, a leading independent insurance broker, has announced the launch of its Private Client Services practice. The new service provides premium insurance solutions for affluent Canadians, offering tailored coverage and risk management strategies to protect their valuable assets.

Westland's private advisors work closely with clients to manage risk and identify industry leading insurance solutions for complex personal insurance needs. The Private Client Services practice serves the needs of clients with high-value portfolios, providing unparalleled expertise and responsive service.

"At Westland, we believe in fostering long-term relationships with our clients based on trust" said Cari Watson, SVP of Marketing & Client Experience at Westland. "We prioritize highly personalized service and draw on our deep expertise and broad market access to design optimal insurance solutions."

The PCS practice offers a range of insurance solutions covering Canadian and cross-border risks such as high-value homeowner, secondary and seasonal homes, automobile (including exotic and collections), fine art collections, jewelry, watercraft, and personal excess liability. Westland has an elite standing with specialized insurance carriers that cater specifically to private clients, providing access to exclusive products and services that may not be widely available.

“With Westland, clients work together with their expert personal advisor to create strategies that adapt and evolve over time,” said Robert Hawtin, National Practice Leader, Private Client Services at Westland.“The ultimate goal is to go above and beyond in meeting clients' needs, providing exceptional service and delivering results that surpass expectations.”

