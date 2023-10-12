Kevin S Chambers Announces Run For Oregon House District 20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Kevin S Chambers Announces Candidacy for Oregon State Representative House District 20 in 2024 Election10.12.23– Kevin S Chambers proudly announces his candidacy for Oregon State Representative, seeking to represent House District 20 in the upcoming 2024 election. With a deep commitment to his community and a vision for a stronger Oregon, Chambers brings a platform focused on K-12 Reform, Higher Education Reform, Police Reform, Veteran Support, Government Accountability, Fiscal Responsibility, and addressing the Drug Crisis.As a dedicated public servant and a lifelong resident of House District 20, Kevin S Chambers understands the unique challenges and opportunities that our community faces. His campaign is centered on the following key issues:1. K-12 Reform: Chambers believes that parents should have a more significant say in their children's education. He aims to improve transparency, increase parental involvement, and ensure that Oregon's students receive a world-class education that prepares them for success.2. Higher Education Reform: Recognizing the importance of higher education in preparing Oregon's workforce, Chambers will work to make college more affordable and accessible. He is committed to creating pathways for students to pursue higher education without the burden of crippling student debt.3. Police Reform: Kevin S Chambers supports responsible and equitable police reform to build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. He will work tirelessly to ensure public safety while holding police departments accountable for any misconduct.4. Veteran Support: Chambers is a strong advocate for veterans and their families. He will prioritize the needs of veterans, including access to healthcare, job opportunities, and support services to help them successfully transition to civilian life.5. Government Accountability and Fiscal Responsibility: Chambers is determined to increase transparency and accountability in government. He will advocate for responsible fiscal policies to ensure taxpayer dollars are used efficiently and effectively.6. Solving the Drug Crisis: Recognizing the devastating impact of the drug crisis on Oregon's communities, Chambers will work to address addiction as a public health issue. He supports evidence-based strategies to provide treatment and support for those affected by substance abuse.Kevin S Chambers stated, "I look forward representing the people of House District 20 and to address the pressing issues facing our community and our state. My campaign is built on the values of hard work, integrity, and a commitment to finding practical solutions to the challenges we face."Kevin S Chambers invites all residents of House District 20 to join him in this campaign for a brighter and more prosperous Oregon. To learn more about his candidacy, volunteer, or contribute, please visit ChambersForOregon.Media Contact:Kevin S Chambers(503) 586 - 8188

