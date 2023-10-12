Media Advisory: Friday, October 13: Data Science For Good Event In Orlando, FL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orlando's data science community digs into data on key local issues of food security, housing, and child care to offer data-driven solutions over one weekend.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Orlando's data science community digs into data on key local issues of food security, housing, and child care to offer data-driven solutions over one weekend.

What:

Global nonprofit DataKind to host Orlando-area data scientists and elected officials for an in-person DataDive® Event. Throughout the weekend, teams of quantitative experts will build and showcase data-driven applications to address the local challenges of high food insecurity, affordable housing, and underinvestment in early childhood education and care.

Who:

The kickoff event will feature remarks from DataKind, local community leaders, and elected officials:

Caitlin Augustin, VP of Product & Programs, DataKind

Representative Anna V. Eskamani, 42nd District

Jacques Fu, CEO, Senseily and Co-Founder, Orlando Devs, Inc.

Mark Brewer, President & CEO, Central Florida Foundation

Angela Corona, Health Systems Manager, Second Harvest Food Bank

This event has been made possible by the support of the JASKY Foundation, the Central Florida Foundation, CREDO Conduit, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Google.

When:

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 6 PM ET

Where:

Credo Conduit, 1001 North Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801

Why:

Central Florida is an ideal demographic testing ground for new data-driven approaches to the US' most intractable problems. The issues of food security, housing, and child care access are some of the most urgent and fundamental concerns in the US, and we must ensure that the organizations and government agencies working on these are equipped with the best possible insights and tools, including data science and AI.

Video and photo opportunities available:

Speeches at Kickoff Meeting

Interviews with local leaders and data scientists

Opportunity to film work sessions on Saturday, October 14th 8AM-8PM, and Sunday October 15, 8AM-8PM.

Boilerplate:

DataKind tackles the world's toughest challenges with data science and AI to improve the capabilities, reach and scale of social impact organizations. With a vibrant network of more than 30,000 supporters and volunteers around the world, DataKind is able to engage on a wide variety of issues, continually bringing the benefits of data science to new communities.

DataKind

Follow us on twitter/X, facebook, linkedin and github @DataKind

Quentin Walz

DataKind

+1 917-301-3561

email us here