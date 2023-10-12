Omni Cubed® To Launch New Glass Transport Carts At Glassbuild America 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Omni Cubed® is poised to make an impact in the glass industry with the launch of two new products, the EZ GlideTM Glass Dolly and Terra TrekTM Glass Cart, debuting at GlassBuild America 2023 in Atlanta, GA on October 31, 2023.Breaking new ground in glass material handling and transportation, the Terra TrekTM Glass Cart is an all-terrain glass cart specifically crafted for new-build glass installations. This innovative glass cart makes it a breeze to transport large panels up stairs, over curbs, and across un-finished driveways. Designed for commercial use and in-shop applications, the EZ GlideTM Glass Dolly provides enhanced ease of movement and precision during glass hauling."These tools are crafted with a focus on enhancing efficiency, improving productivity, cost-effectiveness, and, most importantly, elevating safety standards for glaziers," said Derek Westlund, CEO of Omni Cubed®.Discover the cutting-edge Terra TrekTM Glass Cart and EZ GlideTM Glass Dolly firsthand by visiting Omni Cubed's booth, 1009, at GlassBuild America 2023 from October 31st - November 2nd. The carts will be live on omnicubed the same day.Omni Cubed® has been manufacturing innovative fabrication, transportation, and installation solutions since 2003, initially focusing its efforts on the stone industry. Over the years, their product range has evolved, with versatile solutions like the Stealth GripTM suction cup and the Pro Stealth SeamerTM Manual, finding applications in the glass sector. The EZ GlideTM Glass Dolly and Terra TrekTM Glass Cart mark the company's first glass-only tools, designed specifically for creating efficiency and safety for glaziers and glass professionals.About Omni Cubed®Omni Cubed is a leading provider of innovative tools and equipment for the stone industry. With over 20 years of experience, the company is committed to providing quality products that increase efficiency, productivity, and safety for stone and glass fabricators and installers. Their product line includes advanced material handling solutions, as well as seam setters and refinishing tools that are designed to make working with stone and glass more efficient and safe. All products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA. For more information, please visit .Cory JenkinsInfuze, LLC

