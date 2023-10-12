Ember Expands Luxury Vacation Home Co-Ownership Footprint Into Destin/30A Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Announcing Ember's Expansion into FL with New Co-Ownership Vacation Home on 30A

Ember debuts on 30A with Santa Rosa Beach luxury vacation home on Oyster Lake and near Dune Allen Beach

Our 3-level Santa Rosa Beach home features its own dock, pool, spa, upper patio, and observation deck

Ember debuts new luxury property enabling second home ownership on 30A at a fraction of the cost.

- Kurt Avarell, CEO of Ember

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ember, a vacation home experience company that helps people purchase and co-own luxury vacation homes, is proud to announce the expansion of its co-ownership model into Florida with a breathtaking Santa Rosa Beach property located on Florida's scenic Highway 30A. Ember offers buyers the unique opportunity to co-own 1/8 to 1/2 of a beautiful vacation home.

“Our co-ownership model has proven to fill a market void for buyers in the luxury vacation home space,” said Kurt Avarell, CEO of Ember.“We've been fortunate to have achieved great success in high-end mountain, desert, and beach vacation destinations across the West. The prestigious coastal communities on 30A felt like a natural fit, and we're thrilled to launch our innovative co-ownership platform to people looking to purchase a second home in Florida.”

Ember's first Florida listing is located in Santa Rosa Beach on 30A, a waterfront property perfectly situated on Oyster Lake with its own dock, private pool and spa, and only a short walk from 30A's famous white sand beaches. The newly-built home features 4,000+ sf, 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, and comfortably sleeps 18+. Relaxed entertaining is a delight from the home's large open living room with gas fireplace and wet bar, a spacious dining room, a fully-outfitted chef's kitchen, the easy outdoor kitchen, and an adjacent dining area overlooking the property's majestic wooded area and lake views.

Other highlights include an expansive 3rd floor observation deck showcasing the stunning Dune Allen Beach and sweeping ocean views. Matching the area's lifestyle, the home comes equipped with a golf cart, kayak, paddleboards, bikes, and owner storage lockers for additional gear. Like many Ember homes, this home may also be made available to rent when the owner is not using it.

Ember's customers have been equally enthusiastic.“We absolutely love the co-ownership model with Ember! We can actually enjoy vacationing instead of worrying about all of the property maintenance,” said Scott C., an Ember homeowner. And Candy W., another Ember homeowner, said,“Ember's support, from their sales reps to their finance department, was second to none.”

Ember brings together up to eight vetted homebuyers to collectively own the property. For each 1/8 ownership, the owner gets to use the home exclusively for their enjoyment for up to 45 nights per year. When the owner is not using the property, the owner can make the home available to rent. The Ember mobile app uses a proprietary scheduling algorithm to ensure that each owner has equitable and fair opportunities to enjoy the property.

Ember also handles maintenance and management of the home, so homeowners can enjoy an elevated, worry-free second homeownership experience without the hassle of cleaning, maintenance, and repairs. Buyers who are interested in purchasing a vacation home can learn more on the Ember website .

To view all available homes, please visit the Ember website.

###

About Ember:

Ember is a vacation home experience company that helps buyers find their dream home through co-ownership. Ember curates luxury vacation homes in favorite vacation destinations, thoughtfully furnishes the homes, and makes the homes available to purchase in 1/8 to 1/2 ownership. Ember owners plan each stay with the proprietary Ember mobile app. Ember further enhances the ownership experience by overseeing every detail of the home from maintenance to a seamless resale. Ember is simply a better way to own a vacation home.

Cheryl Ricketts

Ember



Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Everyone is Talking About Ember!