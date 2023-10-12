Mediaalpha To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 1, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at . To register for the webcast, click here .

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (888) 330-2022 or (646) 960-0690, with passcode 3195092.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at .

