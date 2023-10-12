AAR Elects Billy Nolen To Its Board Of Directors

Mr. Nolen, 66, brings more than 30 years of aviation experience across safety, operations, and regulatory affairs. He recently served as acting FAA Administrator and is currently the Chief Safety Officer at Archer Aviation Inc., a leading air mobility company known for developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. While at the FAA, Mr. Nolen revamped certification requirements and airport-focused safety management systems and earlier served as the FAA's Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety.

Mr. Nolen's aviation experience began during his service in the U.S. Army, where he was an airplane and helicopter pilot and a safety officer. Following his military experience, Mr. Nolen moved into commercial aviation, becoming a pilot for American Airlines. There, Nolen transitioned to managing the company's Operations Aviation Safety Action Partnership program before assuming a Senior Manager of Flight Safety position. He transitioned to Airlines for America, where he was the Senior Vice President of Safety, Security, and Operations, and to Qantas Group, where he was the Executive Manager of Group Safety and Health. Nolen later joined WestJet as Vice President of Safety, Security, and Quality.

“Mr. Nolen brings a unique combination of commercial, government, and military expertise in aviation and a vison for the future of the industry. He will add to the breadth of experience we have on our Board and help guide the continued execution of our strategy,” said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO.“AAR prioritizes the safety of flight in all that we do. We look forward to advancing our 'Quality first. Safety always.' culture by drawing from Mr. Nolen's strong safety background.”

“I admire AAR's proactive approach to safety, including fidelity to its corporate safety management system program,” said Mr. Nolen.“Safety is paramount in aviation, and I'm honored to join a Board with values tied so closely to my own.”

