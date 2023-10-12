WEYCO Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce third quarter 2023 financial results after the close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail.



To participate in the call, you will first need to pre-register online. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to: . The pre-registration process will provide the conference call phone number and a passcode required to enter the call.

A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: . Alternatively, the conference call will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group's website at .

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake. The Company's products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.

