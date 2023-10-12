Solutions II Achieves Prestigious CRN Triple Crown For Unparalleled Excellence In IT Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solutions II Showcases 31 Years of Expertise in IT Security, Managed Services, and Data Center Solutions

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Solutions II , an award-winning Solution Provider specializing in Security, IT Managed Services, Hybrid Cloud, Data Management, Infrastructure, and Hybrid Maintenance solutions, announces that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has again named Solutions II a Triple Crown Award winner in back-to-back years. The Triple Crown Award is reserved for companies that earn a spot on all three of CRN's prestigious solution provider award lists in the same calendar year. Now in its tenth year, the CRN Triple Crown Award spotlights top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to unparalleled technical expertise, company growth, and significant revenues within the IT channel.

The recipients of the 2023 CRN Triple Crown Award are recognized for their remarkable accomplishment of securing a position on three distinguished lists in the same year. These lists include the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue, the Fast Growth 150, which ranks the fastest-growing organizations in the channel, and the Tech Elite 250, which acknowledges the attainment of the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry. While each list is a noteworthy achievement, being featured on all three in a single year is a testament to exceptional service and warrants special acknowledgment from the entire channel community.

"Our journey to the Triple Crown is a testament to our unwavering commitment to client success and our steadfast adherence to the principles of Integrity, Passion, and Quality," said W. Todd Bowling, President and CEO of Solutions II. "Earning the Triple Crown reflects not only our exceptional performance but also our dedication to delivering unparalleled value to our clients. We are grateful to be recognized by CRN, and we will continue to elevate our standards, striving to set new benchmarks in the IT channel."

Blaine Raddon, the CEO of The Channel Company, expressed his excitement and congratulations to the top solution providers who have achieved the prestigious Triple Crown Award.“These providers have not only demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in North America but have also surpassed many other channel organizations in terms of their progress. They have successfully maintained and enhanced their technical skills, resulting in the highest level of service in the IT channel.” Raddon emphasized that“this award represents the pinnacle of honor, recognizing truly extraordinary solution providers who consistently exceed expectations in their contributions to the channel and the industry's future through their unwavering dedication and expertise.”

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN and online at .

About Solutions II. Recognized nationally for world-class innovation, including the Adaptable Data Center®, a secure framework for digital transformation, cybersecurity, virtualization, business continuance, infrastructure, cloud, and professional services (including managed services). Our knowledge, skills, and solutions installed within the Public Safety industry currently protect nearly 31 million citizens nationwide. Our Casino Gaming practice spans clients from single-property organizations to clients with locations worldwide.

Solutions II is steadfast in our commitment to continuous education and growth. Our employees hold over 400 certifications, and we are proud of our notable achievements, most recently: Gaming & Leisure Platinum Award, CRN Security 100, MSP 500, Tech Elite 250, IBM Platinum Partner, Beacon Award Winner, Outstanding Security Partner, and more. Solutions II has partnered with clients since 1992 as an extension of their IT teams; providing innovative services and solutions for our clients is continually intertwined with our corporate virtues of Integrity, Passion, and Quality to keep our clients“Performing Ahead of the Curve.” Learn more at

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they're connecting and empowering technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, The Channel Company draws from their deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

