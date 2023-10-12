SPECIAL EVENT WILL HELP SMALL AND MID-SIZED OREGON MANUFACTURERS BENEFIT FROM THE CHIPS FOR AMERICA ACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jesse Stoneman, Deputy Director of Public Engagement, CHIPS for America

OMEP and Prosper Portland Welcome the Deputy Director of Public Engagement for the CHIPS for America team to their October 17 Conference in Portland, Oregon

- Kevin JohnsonPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership (OMEP ) and Prosper Portland announce the Semiconductor Supply Chain Opportunities Conference to be held on October 17, 2023. The conference, which is designed to help small and medium-sized Oregon manufacturers expand into the semiconductor sector, welcomes speaker Jesse Stoneman, Deputy Director of Public Engagement for the CHIPS for America team, among other industry experts.Contrary to popular belief, it's not just the major manufacturers that benefit from the CHIPS and Science Act. Semiconductor OEMs and tier 1/2/3 suppliers purchase large amounts of fabricated metal and plastic products and parts as precursors to machinery used to produce semiconductors.“With the support of federal and state programs, we can help Oregon businesses make the connections they need to expand into the semiconductor sector if they aren't there already, and to increase their sales if they are,” said Mike Vanier, President of OMEP.“As the Oregon representative of the MEP National Network, we have been committed to helping small and mid-sized businesses for more than 20 years, and this conference will be a big leg up to those who aren't sure how to enter this industry.”“We are thrilled to welcome Jesse Stoneman, Deputy Director of Public Engagement for the CHIPS for America team,” said Kevin Johnson, Program Manager for Prosper Portland.“Her participation will provide unique insights and also demonstrates the commitment at the highest levels to creating jobs and prosperity.”Jesse Stoneman is Deputy Director of Public Engagement for the CHIPS for America team. Prior to her time at the Department of Commerce, Jesse served in the front office of the U.S. Trade Representative in the Executive Office of the President. Jesse has experience on multiple presidential campaigns, was a founding employee at two San Francisco-based software companies and worked on Fortune 500 transformations as a management consultant at Deloitte. Jesse received her B.A. in Politics from Pomona College.THE EVENTSemiconductor Supply Chain Opportunities ConferenceProsper Portland, 222 NW 2nd Ave #200, Portland, OROctober 17, 20237:30am-2:00pmRegister HereAbout OMEPOMEP works side by side with Oregon manufacturers to build successful businesses. We draw on our team's significant depth and breadth of real-world manufacturing experience bringing a thoughtful problem-solving approach to eliminating obstacles companies face. With our roots in lean as a business operating philosophy, we leverage these methodologies to provide solutions in Manufacturing Operations, Business Financials & Strategy and Workforce Solutions to be Oregon manufacturer's source for growth and prosperity.About Prosper PortlandProsper Portland focuses on building an equitable economy, based on four cornerstones: growing family-wage jobs, advancing opportunities for prosperity, collaborating with partners for an equitable city, and creating vibrant neighborhoods and communities. To support that work, we seek to maintain an equitable, innovative, financially sustainable agency. Prosper Portland invests financial and human capital to serve the city and its residents.

