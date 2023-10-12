Four Smart Growth Moves For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Leaders Must Focus on Solutions that Drive Near-term ROI

- Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2024, hospitals, health systems, and physician organizations face the dual challenge of escalating costs and intensifying encroachment from market disruptors. These market conditions require healthcare leaders to drive return on investment from near-term strategic growth initiatives, which fund long-term sustainability.“Successful healthcare leaders know they can't cut their way to growth and wait for long-term initiatives to produce results,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies.“Instead, they focus on strategic growth solutions that produce near-term ROI.”A rapid-impact growth strategy that integrates these four key solutions will make 2024 a year of leadership impact:1. Remove Access Barriers and FrictionAccess barriers masquerading as capacity issues can be revealed and resolved through a strategic growth readiness assessment, supported by robust data analytics and rapid-cycle process improvements. This is the fastest way to unlock hidden capacity, eliminate barriers to access, mitigate leakage, and prepare the organization for immediate, measurable strategic growth.2. Engage and Activate ConsumersOn average, health systems spend $1 million per hospital on marketing initiatives without a clear path for converting the investment into revenue. New consumer engagement solutions go beyond generating leads to create a seamless consumer experience that generates immediate and focused growth in your system.3. Strengthen Referring-Physician RelationshipsPhysician outreach and business development programs can be easily derailed by competing priorities and distractions. Sharpen execution with a game-changing playbook for a data-driven outreach program strategy supported by laser-focused provider targeting, new or updated sales collateral and referral tools, and best-in-class physician liaison training and physician relationship management program (PRM).4. Build Lifetime Customer ValueMarket disruptors are investing billions to gain the loyalty of patients and capture market share. Hospitals can proactively counter this when they stop chasing transactional care and develop solutions that leverage deep data insights to build engagement, relationships, overall customer value, and share of wallet.Healthcare Leadership Resources:Tiller-Hewitt's wealth of case studies, webinars, and podcasts feature senior leaders who bring strategic growth solutions and case studies to life. They focus on practical ways to prioritize and execute initiatives proven to drive rapid impact strategic growth through intentional, transparent engagement with physicians, communities, payers, and even competitors.Through Tiller-Hewitt's leadership resources, the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience on a full spectrum of rapid-impact strategic growth topics.LATEST CASE STUDIESBottomline results matter. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health, and provider organizations nationwide.Tiller-Hewitt delivers a rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations, and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data, and People.Access the full range of strategic growth programs, services, and resources at tillerhewitt/services.

