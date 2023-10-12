GOV. BESHEAR TO SIGN PROCLAMATION, JOIN ZEROV IN HONORING LIVES LOST TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In Kentucky, 34% of women and 14% of men experience contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking with an intimate partner violence-related impact in their lifetimes. ZeroV , formerly the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, aims to raise awareness about this public health crisis with its Domestic Violence Awareness Month press conference and memorial ceremony for Kentuckians who lost their lives to domestic violence over the last year. Event speakers include Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Senator Whitney Westerfield, ZeroV CEO Angela Yannelli, and ZeroV Board President Andrea Robinson. During the press conference, Governor Beshear will also sign a proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky.

What: ZeroV Domestic Violence Awareness Month Press Conference and Proclamation Signing

Who: Governor Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Senator Whitney Westerfield, ZeroV CEO Angela Yannelli, and ZeroV Board President Andrea Robinson

When: October 18th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Where: Capitol Rotunda, 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601

ZeroV, formerly the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, is Kentucky's statewide voice on ending intimate partner violence in our homes and communities. We represent and support our 15 regional domestic violence shelters, referred to as member programs, that serve all 120 counties of the Commonwealth. We also work to address the systemic causes and far-reaching impacts of intimate partner violence by providing critical thought leadership on the intersecting needs of survivors and partnering with government agencies, nonprofits, and private organizations to make meaningful and lasting change.

