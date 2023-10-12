Barberitos Introduces Sizzling Chicken Bacon Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla & Ghost Pepper Salsa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spice Up Your Meal with the New Southwest-Inspired LTOs

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Barberitos, a leading name in the world of fresh, Southwest-inspired cuisine, is thrilled to announce the new Chef Curated Chicken Bacon Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla by Barberitos' VP of Culinary, Cole Thompson. Available for a limited time until January 2024, guests can indulge in these bold flavors.The Chicken Bacon Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla combines seasoned grilled chicken, crispy bacon, chipotle ranch dressing, and a generous helping of melty cheese, all wrapped in a soft, savory flour tortilla. Barberitos' commitment to providing flavorful, made-to-order meals that keep guests coming back is evident in this culinary creation.For those seeking an extra kick, Barberitos is also introducing its spicy Ghost Pepper Salsa. Expertly crafted to deliver a burst of fiery flavor, this seasonal sensation features a blend of their, already loved, made-from-scratch Heavy D Salsa and Tomatillo Salsa along with Ghost Peppers, diced Jalapeños, and Roasted Garlic. Spice enthusiasts can warm up this winter with this salsa that's sure to leave a lasting impression.“Pushing the boundaries of creativity in the kitchen, we aim to provide our valued guests with a truly unique and unforgettable dining experience,” said John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer at Barberitos.“The Chicken Bacon Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla is a flavorful creation that combines quality ingredients with our passion for creating memorable flavors, and our Ghost Pepper Salsa adds an extra level of excitement to our menu.”Both the Chicken Bacon Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla and Ghost Pepper Salsa are available for a limited time only, so be sure to visit your nearest Barberitos location and experience the sizzle that will keep you warm this winter.For more information about Barberitos and their latest promotions, please visit and follow @barberitos on Instagram.ABOUT BARBERITOS SOUTHWESTERN GRILLE AND CANTINA:Barberitos is a Southwest-inspired restaurant that specializes in made-to-order burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads. With a commitment to serving fresh, high-quality ingredients, Barberitos stands out as a healthier option in the Southwest cuisine category. Established in 2000, Barberitos has grown to numerous locations across several states, attracting a loyal customer base that appreciates flavorful food made with care.ABOUT WOWORKS:WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to“WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

Mark Kreiner

VP Marketing, WOWorks

+1 404-939-2625

