Intrepid Networks Selected To Accelerate Innovation For Governments In Global AWS Govtech Accelerator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intrepid Networks leverages the power of AWS to empower public safety to communicate, collaborate, and coordinate more efficiently and promote responder safety.

- Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid NetworksORLANDO, FL, US, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Intrepid Networks announces its selection to participate in the global AWS GovTech Accelerator from Amazon Web Services (AWS) . This is AWS's first GovTech Accelerator, and it is designed to drive innovation in government.Across the United States, many 911 centers are running on legacy technology vulnerable to disaster-related outages , while others face staffing gaps as high as 50%. A rising number of cyber events targets courts and other justice and public safety organizations, as the digitization of paper workloads increases the amount of sensitive data requiring secure storage. In response, AWS launched its first GovTech Accelerator, focusing on justice and public safety.The goal is to support the development of technologies that can address challenges such as increasing community engagement, deterring crime, and reducing recidivism. The AWS GovTech Accelerator includes both a four-week virtual program and in-person opportunities for technical and business mentorship for GovTech startups.Intrepid Networks is one of 13 organizations selected for the inaugural AWS GovTech Accelerator. This opportunity will support Intrepid Networks' efforts to develop cutting-edge, modern solutions that can effectively address a wide range of public safety challenges, empowering agencies to better serve and protect their communities."Being selected for the AWS GovTech Accelerator is a great honor. We are excited about the opportunity to work with AWS, leveraging our Intrepid Response situational awareness application and developing innovative solutions to help public safety agencies better serve their communities. We are confident that our participation in this accelerator will lead to better tools and better outcomes for Public Safety," said Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks.The AWS GovTech Accelerator provides hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training as well as business mentorship from AWS customers and members of the AWS Partner Network (APN). Intrepid Networks will also receive AWS computing credits and opportunities to speak with leaders in government technology to understand their unique needs and challenges."Innovation is one of our core leadership principals at AWS,” said Kim Majerus, vice president of global education and US state and local government at AWS. "That is why we launched the AWS GovTech Accelerator, to help startups innovate solutions supporting first responders, courts, emergency services, and more. We want to help accelerate the development, iteration, and launch of these crucial solutions."Intrepid NetworksOur mission is to provide critical operational support to government and commercial organizations so team members can instantaneously communicate, collaborate, and coordinate. We offer standard mission and business-critical operations products and custom development for government agencies, including unique software applications, embedded firmware design, and low-cost communication hardware.Bruce DowlenIntrepid Networks407-205-2721

Bruce Dowlen

Intrepid Networks

+1 407-205-2721

email us here