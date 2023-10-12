Expo 2023 Doha Hosts Weill Cornell Interactive Educational Pavilion

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Under the theme“Life Hub”, Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar (WCM-Q) is taking part in Expo 2023 Doha by setting up an engaging educational pavilion that focuses on recycling and environmental sustainability.

In the Innovation Centre at the International Zone, the pavilion is put together in association with the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Visitors to“Life Hub” are given a singular visual experience that seamlessly and vibrantly transports them on an immersive trip. The most significant global concerns are covered in four sections of the book: climate change, sustainability, nutrition and well-being, technological AI, and how to handle them. The preservation of the environment and the development of a better, more sustainable future for both Earth and humanity as a whole depend on each area.

Each“Life Hub” section uses cutting-edge technology to impart knowledge in a fun way, with the goal of raising awareness of health and sustainability issues. This makes it simpler for exhibition visitors of all ages to comprehend the most significant current health and sustainability issues in interactive ways.