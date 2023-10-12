First Saudi Woman To Obtain A Skydiving License

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) A enthusiastic Saudi woman who relishes challenges and exploration is Razan Al-Ajmi. She is the first woman from Saudi Arabia to receive a freediving licence from the USA Parachute Association (USPA), demonstrating her advanced level of accomplishment in the sport of skydiving. She has completed about 500 leaps in just two years across the GCC nations as well as in Spain, France, and Russia.

As a result of her love and passion for the sport, Razan has become a licenced freediving trainer in Saudi Arabia. She views freediving as an essential component of her life. She is currently planning to start a school that will teach the sport.

She has declared that she will prepare for a brand-new sport named“Indoor Skydive” or“Simulation of Skydiving” starting on October 28, 2023, during the Riyadh/Boulevard World season.