Riyadh Season Announces Spectacular UFC Fight Night Scheduled In March

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Riyadh Season will host a UFC Fight Night in association with the world's top mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, UFC.

Several of the most popular and successful UFC competitors will compete at the event. Athletes who will compete will be announced in the following months by UFC CEO Dana White.

The fourth iteration of Riyadh Season will begin at the end of October, bringing travellers from all over the world to the capital of Saudi Arabia during the winter.