Careem Using Genai To Optimize Routing

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai's super app Careem uses generative AI to improve pricing, routing, ETA estimations and developer productivity, Wael Salloum, Vice President of Data and AI at Careem, revealed today at the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI.

During a panel titled, 'More Breakthrough Moments: How Agile Companies are Leveraging GenAI', Salloum lauded the potential of generative AI, describing how the technology has changed the way the app engages with customers and enabled more people to connect with the app's services. Salloum said Careem has“a number of initiatives” that employ AI.

Muhammed Atef Hassouna, Senior Director of Machine Learning, Algorithms, and AI at Talabat, also explained how the app is leveraging emerging technologies, stressing the importance of nurturing local talent in the region. He said:“We believe in growing our existing talent. New disruptive technology requires fresh ideas, most of which will come from the younger generation.”

Hrish Lotlikar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SuperWorld, also joined the panel. He touched on the potential of generative AI to boost personalization, especially in the context of search functions.

“Content creation is another area we're passionate about, particularly the creation of different content types, personalized avatars, and enhanced visualization,” he told the audience.

“On the virtual real estate front, we aim to offer analytics that allow buyers and sellers in SuperWorld to devise strategies for acquiring locations. This approach helps them gauge the long-term performance of these places and identify optimal ways to monetize them.”

On responsibility and ethics around generative AI, Lotlikar added:“As society transforms with AI, we need robust processes in place to ensure data privacy, user rights, and content integrity.”

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI convened 2,200 attendees including global tech powerhouses and consultancies including Microsoft, Meta, IBM, PwC, Deloitte, SAP, Nokia, McKinsey, among others.