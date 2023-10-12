Global Black Impact Summit To Celebrate Black Academic Excellence In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The contributions of Black scholars and leaders in academia have been instrumental in shaping the course of history and paving the way for future generations. Advancing knowledge and understanding across various fields that are critical to society and development, the global Black academic community continues to spearhead the next wave of thought, providing society with the tools it needs to thrive.

The Global Black Impact Summit ( ) – taking place from November 30 to December 1 in Dubai this year – stands as a powerful testament to the potential for unity, growth, and empowerment within the global Black community. By celebrating the achievements of educational pioneers and providing a platform for collaboration, the summit reinforces the importance of education as a catalyst for positive change. The summit brings together the global Black community to honor and uplift the legacy of Black excellence in academia.

Scholars and academics have shaped society to what it is today and will shape it to what it will be tomorrow. Educators have been responsible for developing almost every aspect of modern society. From fostering community to developing skills and capacities to spearheading technological innovation and economic progress, scholars and academics have and will continue to serve as catalysts for modernization. Educators have provided the research that has charged development; challenged societal norms and inequality; introduced new concepts, ideas and inventions; while setting the stage for widespread personal, professional and economic development. Without Black contributors and educators, society would not be where it is today.

At its cusp, education is important in the creation and strengthening of any democracy, and over the centuries, many Black academics have given rise to a new era of knowledge and progress. As Nelson Mandela stated,“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” And many educational pioneers across the Global black community have done just that.

Prominent figures include Thomas Sowell, an American social theorist and economist; Cheikh Anta Diop, Senegalese historian, anthropologist and physicist whose work is considered foundational to the theory of Afrocentricity; Mohammed Bagayogo Es Sudane Al Wangari Al Timbukti, a Malian scholar; Sadie T. M. Alexander, America's first Black economist and many more. Modern figures such as Ahmed Zewail, Nobel Prizewinner for Chemistry; Aziza Baccouche, Tunisian-born physicist; Fatsah Ouguergouz, international law scholar and judge on the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, among many others.

Black scholars and academics have also spearheaded the fight against racial inequality through education. Mary McLeod Bethune, for instance, was a visionary educator, civil rights leader and founder of Bethune-Cookman University. She believed that education was the key to racial advancement and worked tirelessly to provide quality education to African-American students. Additionally, Carter G. Woodson, known as the 'Father of Black History,' dedicated his life to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of Black people. He founded the Association for the Study of African American Life and History and established Black History Month.

Across the entire educational spectrum, academics have made impactful contributions to people, communities and society as a whole. As Malcom X, human rights activist, stated,“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

