Comcast Appeals National Advertising Division Recommendation To Discontinue Or Modify Xfinity“10G” Claim

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY – October 12, 2023 – In a challenge brought by Verizon Communications Inc, the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs recommended that Comcast Cable Communications, LLC discontinue the claim“10G” for its Xfinity 10G Network or qualify the claim to make clear that Comcast is implementing improvements that will enable it to achieve 10G and that 10G is aspirational or use“10G” in a manner that is not false or misleading.

In February 2023, Comcast rebranded its fixed internet network as“Xfinity 10G Network” to signify technological upgrades that continue to be implemented. Verizon challenged the name“Xfinity 10G Network” and the claim“10G,” which appeared in a myriad of advertisements online and on television.

NAD concluded that“10G” as used in the name“Xfinity 10G Network” and“Xfinity 10G” is an express claim.

In evaluating this claim, NAD found that Comcast's description of its entire network as“10G” conveys the message that all consumers on the network will receive a significant increase in speed up to 10 Gbps. However, NAD determined that the 10 Gbps message was not substantiated because only one of Xfinity's many plans (Gigabit Pro) can reach 10 Gbps, and access to that service tier requires installation of fiber to the premises. Further, NAD concluded, that to the extent that consumers understand 10G as referring to 10th generation mobile technology, this message is also unsupported.

For these reasons, NAD recommended that Comcast discontinue the claim“10G.”

Alternatively, NAD stated that Comcast may modify the claim by (a) qualifying it to make clear that they are implementing improvements that will enable it to achieve 10G and that 10G is the aspiration, or (b) using it in a manner that is not false or misleading consistent with this decision.

In its advertiser statement, Comcast stated that it will appeal NAD's decision because it“disagrees with NAD's decision, including NAD's determination that the Xfinity 10G Network brand name constitutes an 'express claim.'”

Appeals of NAD decisions are made to the BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate-level truth-in-advertising body of BBB National Programs.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive . This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.