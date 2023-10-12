(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/12/2023 - 12:02 PM EST - First Majestic Silver Corp. : Announced that total production in the third quarter of 2023 from the Company's three producing operations, namely the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 6.3 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces consisting of 2.5 million ounces of silver and 46,720 ounces of gold. In the first nine months of 2023, the Company produced 7.6 million ounces of silver and 152,336 ounces of gold for total production of 20.2 million AgEq ounces, or approximately 75% of the Company's 2023 guidance midpoint of producing 26.2 to 27.8 million ounces. First Majestic Silver Corp.

shares T.FR are trading down $0.29 at $6.67.

