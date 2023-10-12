(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Static on Inflation Report













Stocks were little changed Thursday, with investors assessing new consumer price data that indicates stubborn inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrials remained negative, but rallied to within 25.2 points of breakeven to pause for noon hour EDT at 33,779.67.

The S&P 500 index eked higher 2.46 points to 4,379.41. Both indexes are on track to snap their four-day winning streak

The NASDAQ index gained 32.42 points at 13,692.10.

Shares of Walgreens gained 5% on Thursday after reporting narrower losses and progress in its cost-cutting plans. Still, the pharmaceutical company offered soft profit guidance and an earnings miss. Several companies, including JPMorgan, BlackRock and UnitedHealth Group, are slated to report earnings on Friday.

The consumer price index increased 0.4% on the month and 3.7% from a year ago, according to a U.S. Labor Department report released Thursday. Dow Jones estimates were 0.3% and 3.6%, respectively. The core inflation number, excluding food and energy prices, came out in line with economists' expectations at an increase of 0.3% on the month and 4.1% on a 12-month basis. The data comes following a stronger-than-expected producer price index for September.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury ditched earlier gains, raising yields to 4.64% from Wednesday's 4.56%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices recovered $1.39 to $87.21 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices slid 70 cents to $1,886.60.





















