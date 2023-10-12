(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Snaps 5-Day Win Streak

New U.S. Data Points to Persistent Inflation

















Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday, snapping a five-day winning streak as Treasury yields spiked after September U.S. inflation rose more than expected, while energy stocks gained on higher oil prices.

The TSX Composite dropped 121.16 points, midday Thursday, at 19,542.68.

The Canadian dollar sank 0.36 cents at 73.20 cents U.S.

Air Canada was sued by Miami-based transport and security services provider Brink's for alleged "negligence and carelessness" over a gold and cash heist at a Toronto cargo facility in April. The stock was down 30 cents, or 1.6%, to $18.48.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange stumbled 4.53 points lunch time to 530.12.

All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower, with communications and materials each swooning 1.7%, and real-estate down 1.1%.

Only energy stocks were positive, pumping 0.6% higher.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks were little changed Thursday, with investors assessing new consumer price data that indicates stubborn inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrials remained negative, but rallied to within 25.2 points of breakeven to pause for noon hour EDT at 33,779.67.

The S&P 500 index eked higher 2.46 points to 4,379.41. Both indexes are on track to snap their four-day winning streak

The NASDAQ index gained 32.42 points at 13,692.10.

Shares of Walgreens gained 5% on Thursday after reporting narrower losses and progress in its cost-cutting plans. Still, the pharmaceutical company offered soft profit guidance and an earnings miss. Several companies, including JPMorgan, BlackRock and UnitedHealth Group, are slated to report earnings on Friday.

The consumer price index increased 0.4% on the month and 3.7% from a year ago, according to a U.S. Labor Department report released Thursday. Dow Jones estimates were 0.3% and 3.6%, respectively. The core inflation number, excluding food and energy prices, came out in line with economists' expectations at an increase of 0.3% on the month and 4.1% on a 12-month basis. The data comes following a stronger-than-expected producer price index for September.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury ditched earlier gains, raising yields to 4.64% from Wednesday's 4.56%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices recovered $1.39 to $87.21 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices slid 70 cents to $1,886.60.























