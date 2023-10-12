BAG N WICH Launches Heartfelt Initiative: Blue

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In light of the recent distressing events in Israel, BAG N WICH, the esteemed New York bagel chain owned by the company vGrubs, has unveiled a heartfelt initiative of support.

BAG N WICH is rolling out a unique blue-and-white bagel, that mirrors the symbolic colors of Israel.

All sales proceeds from these special bagels will be generously channeled to NextGenUnity, a notable foundation committed to assisting individuals globally, with a significant focus on aiding the people of Israel during these challenging times.

For those wishing to show their support, a set of a dozen of these bagels is available for a price of $36.88. Moreover, these bagels can be conveniently ordered via popular delivery platforms such as UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

"Our Blue & White Bagels are not just freshly baked and delicious, but also stand as a symbol of Israel's spirit and the power of unity. If you're in the New York or Long Island area, you can show your support by ordering from us directly on our website: " the chain announced on its official website.

The vGrubs team has emphasized that these distinctive bagels will be available in select BAG N WICH stores located in NYC and Long Island. In a statement, vGrubs expressed, "It's challenging to capture the profound impact of such situations. Through this gesture, we aim to extend unwavering support and solidarity with the people of Israel."