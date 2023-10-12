Codapet Expands Its Network Of Licensed Veterinarians In Seattle For In

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

CodaPet is expanding in Seattle and surrounding areas by adding a 2nd veterinarian, Dr. Stephanie Norman . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs, and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.

“We are delighted to add our 2nd veterinarian in Seattle. We believe a peaceful passing at home is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets. They get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home. I hope that every family in Seattle becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option" says Dr. Gary Hsia.

Dr. Gary Hsia along with Dr. Karen Whala and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.

Dr. Stephanie Norman has over 30 years of experience in the field of veterinary medicine and surgery; she has dedicated the past 22 years of her career to serving the Seattle area. Dr. Norman joins Dr. Kristin Kemper as the second veterinarian serving pets and pet parents in the Seattle area.

"In deciding to provide in-home euthanasia as an additional service to pets and their parents beyond the traditional clinic setting, I partnered with CodaPet given their commitment and care to the well-being of their customers and the veterinarians they partner with,” says Dr. Stephanie Norman.

Dr. Norman's lifelong passion for animals traces back to her kindergarten days when she first began caring for orphaned wildlife. This unwavering love has driven her to volunteer her veterinary expertise in international and national aid efforts, aiming to enhance the lives of both animals and the communities they inhabit. Among her services is providing invaluable support for pets and their owners during end-of-life decisions. With her wealth of experience, genuine empathy for animals and their families, and unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch veterinary care, Dr. Norman assures that your cherished pets will receive the utmost compassion and expertise under her care. Through the provision of in-home euthanasia, she seeks to facilitate a peaceful transition for both pets and their devoted owners.

How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works

Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.

The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly 'ready', but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet's end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.

Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:

Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.

Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.

Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.

Personalized Care: In-home euthanasia allows for personalized care tailored to the specific needs of each pet and their family. Veterinarians who provide this service often take the time to understand the unique circumstances surrounding the decision, offering guidance, empathy, and compassion throughout the process. This personalized approach ensures that both the pet's physical comfort and emotional well-being are prioritized.

More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.

Minimized Travel Discomfort: For pets who are experiencing pain or discomfort, traveling to a veterinary clinic can exacerbate their condition. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, reducing any potential discomfort or stress associated with traveling. This is particularly beneficial for pets with mobility issues or those in advanced stages of illness.

Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.

Enhanced Emotional Support: In-home euthanasia provides an opportunity for pet owners to say goodbye to their beloved companions in a private and intimate setting. Being able to surround themselves with familiar surroundings and loved ones can offer emotional support during this difficult time. Additionally, having control over the environment allows owners to create a peaceful atmosphere that promotes healing and closure.

In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs

The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $335 in Seattle, WA. Group aftercare begins at $125 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.

About CodaPet

CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 23 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians is available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit