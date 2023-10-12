Scaling Businesses From Zero To Multi-Million Dollar Enterprises Through Virtual Staff With Nathan Sumekh

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Soft , a leading provider of innovative solutions in the legal industry, is pleased to announce that Vice President Nathan Sumekh recently delivered a groundbreaking keynote speech on the transformative power of virtual legal staffing in business growth. The event, The Business Show 2023, drew industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals keen to learn about efficient and cost-effective strategies to scale businesses.



In his keynote address, Sumekh shared invaluable insights derived from his extensive experience in leading Legal Soft's growth journey. He delved into the strategic utilization of virtual legal staffing, highlighting its pivotal role in transforming a business from a startup with zero revenue to a multi-million dollar enterprise. The talk focused on leveraging overseas virtual staffing to manage costs effectively, a crucial factor in the success story of Legal Soft.

"Virtual legal staffing is not just a solution; it's a strategic advantage," said Nathan Sumekh . "At Legal Soft, we've harnessed the power of virtual staffing to build a thriving multi-million dollar company. Utilizing skilled professionals overseas not only reduces operational costs but also enhances efficiency, allowing businesses to focus on core activities and scale rapidly."

Sumekh's keynote emphasized the importance of a well-structured virtual staffing model, which includes not only cost efficiency but also strategic planning, talent acquisition, and seamless integration into the business workflow. He shared success stories and practical examples of how Legal Soft utilized virtual legal staffing to achieve remarkable growth milestones while maintaining high-quality standards.

Legal Soft's innovative approach to virtual staffing has redefined industry standards, providing businesses with tailored solutions for their staffing needs. By leveraging the expertise of professionals overseas, companies can achieve unparalleled efficiency, allowing them to reinvest resources into their core operations and strategic initiatives.

For more information about Legal Soft and its virtual legal staffing solutions, please visit

To watch the video of the keynote.

About Legal Soft:

Legal Soft is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the legal industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and client success, Legal Soft offers comprehensive services designed to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and enable growth for law firms. Legal Virtual staffing to help law firms grow and scale. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, Legal Soft empowers legal professionals to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact Paniz Rad at



Legal Soft

Nathan Sumekh

Virtual Legal Staffing Video





Tags Legal Soft Growing Lawyers Scaling Law Firm Class Action Related Links