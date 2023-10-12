Unmasking Depression: Expert Insights For Depression Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of October as Depression Awareness Month, BestMind Behavioral Health is proud to announce Dr. Heather Jones as the new Medical Director of their Denver, Colorado and Broomfield, Colorado offices. As a thought leader in the depression treatment space, she will lead the clinic in continuing to provide expert diagnosis and evidence-based treatment for those suffering from depression and other mental health issues. Leveraging her expertise, community, and depression education experience, Dr. Jones' extensive educational journey will strengthen the work already being done by BestMind Behavioral Health, which includes:

.TMS Therapy

.Spravato (esketamine)

.Medication management, In-person + Telehealth

Dr. Jones received her medical degree from the University of California, San Diego, and completed her residency in Psychiatry at UCLA. She also received a Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at UCLA and an internship for Mayo Clinic. Her career has marked by significant contributions in top depression treatment studies for UCLA, TORDIA, UCSD, STAR*D trial, and others, and her career has focused on holistically treating depression while de-stigmatizing mental health care to help those who hide behind the mask of depression.

"Discussing masking is crucial," she states. "Even CEOs battling depression go to work daily, giving their all, but at home, they're drained. They retreat in solitude, hiding their struggle behind a mask, expending every ounce of energy, out of necessity, shame or fear."

According to the World Health Organization , approximately 280 million people around the world suffer from depression, yet many remain untreated due to the stigma associated with the condition. "We are specialists who understand what to focus on to help patients find relief and we understand the nuances that might be missed by others," says Dr. Jones. "This makes the work so rewarding for us-to know we are helping people live better lives despite the stigmas they deal with."

For more information about BestMind Behavioral Health, visit BestMind Behavioral Health.



Educational Background:

.Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, UCLA, June 2006-June 2008

.Residency in Psychiatry, UCLA, June 2004-June 2006

.Internship, Mayo Clinic, June 2003-June 2004

.University of California, San Diego, M.D. degree, Sept 1999-May 2003

.Johns Hopkins University, School of Public Health, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, M.H.S., June 1996-June 1997

.University of California, Los Angeles, Psychobiology, B.S., Sept 1992-June 1996

Learn more about Dr. Jones on our practice website: Dr. Heather Jones, Medical Director Bio

