Leonard Grunstein And Farley Weiss Offer Their E-Book, Because It's Just And Right In Support Of Israel

Leonard Grunstein | Co-Author, "Because It's Just and Right"

Farley Weiss | Co-Author, "Because It's Just and Right"

For a limited period of time, the E-Book, "Because It's Just and Right" is available for download at Amazon at no cost.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned authors Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss have recently shared an inspirational book titled "Because It's Just and Right." This remarkable work provides a comprehensive and compelling account of the historical and legal journey behind the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the subsequent relocation of the US embassy. Readers are invited to embark on an enlightening exploration of history, law, and diplomacy through "Because It's Just and Right." The book is available for purchase on major online platforms, including Amazon, and will soon be accessible through other retailers. For more information about the book and its profound insights, visit the official website at .

In their groundbreaking book, "Because It's Just and Right: The Untold Back-Story of the US Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem," Grunstein and Weiss take readers on a captivating journey through the riveting political drama surrounding the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995. The legislation, initially promulgated by Senator Jon Kyl, underwent intense negotiations and garnered bipartisan support from an overwhelming majority in Congress. It sheds light on the arduous process spanning over two decades that led to the eventual implementation of this

historic decision.

Governor Mike Huckabee, reflecting on his conversation with the President, highlights the significance of the embassy move, stating, He simply said to me: 'Because I said I would, and it was the RIGHT thing to do.'" Huckabee's testimonial underscores the conviction behind the decision and the moral imperative it represented.

Furthermore, Ambassador David Friedman, former US Ambassador to Israel, hails "Because It's Just and Right" as essential reading for a complete understanding of why Jerusalem is, and must always remain, the undivided eternal capital of the Jewish State. Friedman's powerful endorsement emphasizes the profound insights presented in the book and highlights its significance in comprehending the historical and legal context surrounding the recognition of Jerusalem.

Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard, also adds his voice, stating, "This book should promote the important development of recognizing Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the nation-state of the Jewish people." Dershowitz's testimonial further underscores the impact of "Because It's Just and Right" in encouraging broader acknowledgment of Jerusalem's status.

With meticulous research and eloquent storytelling, Grunstein and Weiss weave together biblical references, Jewish history, and international and US law to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the complexities surrounding Jerusalem and Israel. Their book sheds light on the bipartisan efforts of Senators Bob Dole, Pat Moynihan, and Jon Kyl, who worked tirelessly to ensure the recognition and embassy move became a reality. It delves into the legal, political, and social challenges encountered on this "right and just" journey. "Because It's Just and Right" is an indispensable resource for anyone seeking a complete understanding of the historical significance of this event and its enduring impact on US-Israel relations.

The powerful endorsements from Governor Mike Huckabee, Ambassador David Friedman, and Alan Dershowitz solidify the book's importance in the conversation surrounding Jerusalem's status.

As readers delve into its pages, they will gain valuable insights and a deeper appreciation for the complexities and moral imperatives involved in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

About the Authors:

Leonard Grunstein is a retired attorney and banker. He founded and served as Chairman of Metropolitan National Bank and then Israel

Discount Bank of NY. He's also a founder of Project Ezrah and

right?ref=nav_sb_ss_1_27 Midrash of Teaneck, serving as its chairman. Grunstein also serves on the Board of the Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies at Yeshiva University and on the AIPAC National Council.

Farley Weiss is the Past President of the National Council of Young Israel and Past President of Young Israel of Phoenix.

He is chairman of the Board of the Israel Heritage Foundation and President of the Intellectual Property Law Firm of Weiss & Moy.

Weiss is also a former volunteer law clerk at the Israeli Supreme Court in the summer of 1988 for Deputy President Justice Menachem

Elon.

