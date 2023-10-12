VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant To Electrotempo For EV Charging Infrastructure Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CCF funding enables addition of critical new features to the company's solution

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC ) today announced that ElectroTempo , Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC's CCF programs have distributed more than $52 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Based in Arlington, Va., ElectroTempo provides subscriptions to dashboards, algorithms, and data bundles to help users determine how much, where, and when an electrical vehicle (EV) charging demand will arise when planning for EV infrastructure. This CCF grant will allow the company develop software for warehouse owners to plan and dynamically manage electric truck charging infrastructure by evaluating multiple sites and shipping routes across a company's portfolio and recommending the type and number of chargers based on projected charging demand.

“Receiving a CCF grant from VIPC is both exciting and important for the growth of our company,” said Patrick Finch, COO and co-founder of ElectroTempo.“With this support, we will demonstrate and optimize a critical capability for EV infrastructure information and then deploy it at-scale.”

“ElectroTempo has identified a major barrier to the adoption of electric vehicles in the trucking space: the ability to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy and manage EV charger networks across strategically critical sites,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC's Director of Private Sector Grants.“CCF funding will give them the opportunity to drive the electrification of the supply chain and logistics industries moving forward, starting from right here in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia's economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit . Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC's Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia's small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $100,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at .

