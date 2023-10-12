Italian Cinema Goers Up 150% Last Year, Pandemic Impact Over

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of people going to the cinema, theatre and music
concerts rose 150% last year, entertainment copyright and royalties
agency SIAE said Thursday, Azernews reports,
citing ANSA.
It said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was "definitely
over".
This year should see spectators at entertainment events
returning to 2019 levels, it added, while 2024 "looks set for
further growth".
MENAFN12102023000195011045ID1107233799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.