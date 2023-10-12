Italian Cinema Goers Up 150% Last Year, Pandemic Impact Over


10/12/2023 3:10:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of people going to the cinema, theatre and music concerts rose 150% last year, entertainment copyright and royalties agency SIAE said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was "definitely over".

This year should see spectators at entertainment events returning to 2019 levels, it added, while 2024 "looks set for further growth".

MENAFN12102023000195011045ID1107233799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search