Italian Cinema Goers Up 150% Last Year, Pandemic Impact Over

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of people going to the cinema, theatre and music concerts rose 150% last year, entertainment copyright and royalties agency SIAE said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was "definitely over".

This year should see spectators at entertainment events returning to 2019 levels, it added, while 2024 "looks set for further growth".