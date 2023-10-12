Uzbekistan, Czech Republic Sign Agreements Worth Over €800 Million

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel held a meeting with
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, who led the government
delegation as part of an official visit to this country, the
government press service reports, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
At the meeting, prospects for the development of cooperation
between trade-economic, energy, transport, tourism, agricultural,
cultural-humanitarian, higher education and research institutions
were discussed.
In general, as part of the official visit of the delegation of
the government of Uzbekistan to the Czech Republic, a bilateral
meeting and negotiations took place with representatives of Skoda,
Omnipol, Crystal Bohemia, Primako and other leading firms and
companies.
The delegation also visited a number of enterprises to become
familiar with high-tech production processes.
As a result of the visit to the Czech Republic, investment and
trade agreements worth more than €800 million were signed.
