Italy Has 'Lost' Three Million Young Adults Since 2002

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Istat said that the number of people aged 18-34 in Italy is
approximately 10.2 million this year, a drop of over three million
on the nation's population of young adults in 2002, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The decrease has been especially sharp in southern Italy, where
the youth population has fallen by 28%, compared to 23.2% for the
whole nation.
The national statistics agency said that Italy is the EU country
with the lowest incidence of 18-34-year-olds in relation to the
total population - 17.5% in 2021, compared to an EU average of
19.6%.
It said that, despite registering a big loss in the number of
youngsters, the proportion of people aged between 18 and 34 is
higher in southern Italy, at 18.6%, than in the centre and north
(16.9%).
