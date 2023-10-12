Tashkent City Administration To Purchase 2,000 Electric Buses From BYD

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Tashkent city administration signed a framework agreement
with the Chinese automaker BYD on the purchase of 2 thousand
electric buses, the company's press service reported, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the concluded agreement, electric buses of the K9UD
eBus model, 12 meters long, which can accommodate up to 90
passengers, will be delivered to the capital. The company noted
that BYD electric buses will match the local climate and road
conditions.
In 2024, it is planned to bring the first batch of 200 electric
buses to Tashkent.
Governor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov emphasized that the
purchase of electric buses is carried out as part of Uzbekistan's
strategy for the transition to“green” transport.
In February, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved measures to
reorganize the public transport system in Uzbekistan. Thus, the
resolution talks about the purchase of 2 thousand buses from China:
half of them will be used in the regions, and the other part in
Tashkent.
The purchase of all buses will be covered by 85% of loans for a
period of up to 10 years from funds provided by international
organizations under a state guarantee. The remaining part in the
capital will be paid through a loan from the NBU, in the regions –
advance payments from carriers.
