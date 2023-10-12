France Should Be Pushed Out Of Caucasus, Russian Pundit Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"France destabilizes the South Caucasus and should be expelled from here," political scientist, and director of the Centre for Political Studies Sergey Markov said at the online conference "Development of the South Caucasus after the end of the Garabagh conflict", Azernews reports.

The political scientist noted that today one can observe attempts of some states outside the region to interfere in its geopolitical situation: "For example, France is trying to interfere in the affairs of the South Caucasus through Armenia."

According to Markov, for France, it is like taking revenge on Russia. Because they are being driven out of Burkina Faso and CAR and trying to infiltrate the South Caucasus.

"France should be forced out of the Caucasus," the expert said, adding that it is not the only country trying to interfere in the affairs of the South Caucasus. Everyone knows about the joint military exercises of the US and Armenia. Perhaps soon we will hear about the establishment of American military bases in Armenia," he added.

Speaking about the new geopolitical realities, political scientists said that the 3+3 format between the countries of the region, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Russia, Turkiye, and Iran, is very promising for the development of the region.

"The creation of the Common Economic Space of the South Caucasus countries can lead to the development of the region. But it is possible only on the basis of opening transport corridors, especially Zangazur. If the problem of opening transport corridors is solved, the possibility of creating a common economic space between the three countries will be realized," Markov underlined.