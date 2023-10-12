Milli Majlis Adopts Statement On 20Th Anniversary Of Ilham Aliyev's Election As President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) has
adopted the statement on the 20th anniversary of the election of
Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev as the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. MP Hikmat Babaoglu read out the statement, Azernews reports.
The statement mentions that the presidential activity of
President Ilham Aliyev which set the country on the path of dynamic
development is marking its 20th anniversary.
“Over the last years, the Azerbaijani President has ensured the
country's stability and sustainability, and what is most important,
restored its full sovereignty,” the statement says.
“President Ilham Aliyev has managed to increase the country's
authority in the world, preserving the Azerbaijani language and the
country's traditions, as well as protecting the rights of the world
Azerbaijanis,” the statement notes.
