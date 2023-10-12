Ministry Of Labour And Social Protection Created Shelter In City Of Khankandi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has established a
shelter for 30 people in the Azerbaijan city of Khankandi for
people from vulnerable groups, Azernews reports.
For this purpose, a three-storey building with 30-bed bedrooms,
water supply, electricity, a kitchen, sanitary facilities, rest
room, and laundry has been allocated in the center of Khankendi.
The building has completed cleaning and equipment works and the
admission of residents to the shelter started on 10 October
2023.
They are provided with hot meals and snacks 3 times a day. The
external security of the shelter is provided by the police.
Since 30 September this year, 2 psychologists and 2 social
workers were sent to work in the shelter in the city of Khankandi,
where they assessed the basic needs and psychosocial condition of
the residents. After going to the places where people lived, they
were provided with information about the location of the shelter
and food supplies.
The shelter has already accommodated 6 people, 1 person has been
referred for appropriate medical services, and a total of 11 people
have utilized the shelter's services.
These psychologists and social workers are currently providing
social services to the shelter residents. A cook, technicians, etc.
have also been sent to work in the shelter.
Accommodation in the shelter is voluntary and those who do not
wish to stay overnight are provided with food, necessary clothing,
and social services 3 times a day.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross
also visit the shelter several times a day, familiarise themselves
with the conditions, and inquire about the provision of food and
social services.
MENAFN12102023000195011045ID1107233792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.