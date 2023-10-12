Ministry Of Labour And Social Protection Created Shelter In City Of Khankandi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has established a shelter for 30 people in the Azerbaijan city of Khankandi for people from vulnerable groups, Azernews reports.

For this purpose, a three-storey building with 30-bed bedrooms, water supply, electricity, a kitchen, sanitary facilities, rest room, and laundry has been allocated in the center of Khankendi. The building has completed cleaning and equipment works and the admission of residents to the shelter started on 10 October 2023.

They are provided with hot meals and snacks 3 times a day. The external security of the shelter is provided by the police.

Since 30 September this year, 2 psychologists and 2 social workers were sent to work in the shelter in the city of Khankandi, where they assessed the basic needs and psychosocial condition of the residents. After going to the places where people lived, they were provided with information about the location of the shelter and food supplies.

The shelter has already accommodated 6 people, 1 person has been referred for appropriate medical services, and a total of 11 people have utilized the shelter's services.

These psychologists and social workers are currently providing social services to the shelter residents. A cook, technicians, etc. have also been sent to work in the shelter.

Accommodation in the shelter is voluntary and those who do not wish to stay overnight are provided with food, necessary clothing, and social services 3 times a day.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross also visit the shelter several times a day, familiarise themselves with the conditions, and inquire about the provision of food and social services.

