Deputy FM: Armenian Accusations Not Reflect Reality Happening In The Garabagh Economic Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian accusations against Azerbaijan do not reflect the
reality of what has been happening in the Garabagh Economic Region
said Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov during
the International Court of Justice (ICJ) public hearings.
The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that after three decades of
Armenian unlawful military occupation, Azerbaijan finally restored
full sovereignty on its internationally recognized territories,
“Armenia has repeated its unfounded accusations of ethnic
cleansing and other atrocities against civilians by Azerbaijan on
and since 19th September, so frequently that these accusations have
taken on a life of their own. Those accusations do not reflect the
reality of what has been happening in the Garabagh Economic Region
of Azerbaijan,” he noted.
Elnur Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan has not engaged and
will not engage in ethnic cleansing or any form of attack on the
civil population of Garabagh.
