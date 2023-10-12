Deputy FM: Armenian Accusations Not Reflect Reality Happening In The Garabagh Economic Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian accusations against Azerbaijan do not reflect the reality of what has been happening in the Garabagh Economic Region said Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov during the International Court of Justice (ICJ) public hearings.

The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that after three decades of Armenian unlawful military occupation, Azerbaijan finally restored full sovereignty on its internationally recognized territories,

“Armenia has repeated its unfounded accusations of ethnic cleansing and other atrocities against civilians by Azerbaijan on and since 19th September, so frequently that these accusations have taken on a life of their own. Those accusations do not reflect the reality of what has been happening in the Garabagh Economic Region of Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Elnur Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan has not engaged and will not engage in ethnic cleansing or any form of attack on the civil population of Garabagh.