Minister Kamyshin: Ukraine's Defense Production To Grow Monthly

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the next six months, Ukraine's defense production volumes will be growing on a monthly basis.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin at Kyiv International Economic Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kamyshin, most of what is exported from Ukraine has been produced in Ukraine. Most of what is delivered to the front line today has been also produced in Ukrane.

“And you will see in the next six months how the domestic production output will be multiplying every month,” Kamyshin said.

In his words, Ukraine has been building its economy based on an agricultural component for 20 years. Ukraine has managed to become 'Europe's grainary', but such model cannot be sustainable in the long term. Recent issues with grain exports have proven that.

“The war made us build our defense and industrial complex. If we, as a state, focus on the defense industry and enable it to develop, I am confident that we will build the strongest defense industrial complex,” Kamyshin noted.

He mentioned the production of drones, whose volumes had increased by a hundred times over the past six months. This pilot project was implemented in cooperation with the Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry, but other areas are starting to develop in Ukraine using a similar approach.

“Just 16 months ago, for example, we had only two domestic suppliers of the 82mm mine cases. These are no high technologies but ordinary foundries. Today, we have more than 20 such companies. Likewise, we will see multiple growth in many other areas,” Kamyshin stressed.

A reminder that Ukraine's defense industry presented the newest samples of weapons, tested in real combat conditions , at the DSEI 2023 international arms and security exhibition in London.