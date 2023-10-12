IOC Suspends Russian Olympic Committee

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Olympic Committee of Russia after it decided to include, as its members, regional organizations from the occupied territories of Ukraine.



This is said in a statement by the IOC, Ukrinform reports.

On October 5, the Russian Olympic Committee decided to include, as its members, regional sports organisations from the occupied territories of Ukraine. The IOC called it“a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter.”

The Executive Committee decided that the Russian Olympic Committee is suspended with immediate effect until further notice. The Russian Olympic Committee is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee, as defined in the Olympic Charter, and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement.

The IOC reserves the right to decide about the participation of individual neutral athletes with a Russian passport in the Olympic Games 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games 2026 at the appropriate time.

Photo: Getty Images

