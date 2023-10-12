Kherson Suburbs Come Under Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon of October 12, Russian troops attacked the suburbs of Kherson city.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops shelled Kherson again! Suburbs came under heavy fire," the report reads.

Russians shell Chornobaivka again - one killed and one injured

Information about damage and victims is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the afternoon of October 12, the occupiers shelled Beryslav in Kherson region, injuring a 70-year-old man.