SOF Soldiers Destroy Russian Heavy Equipment, Dozens Of Invaders In Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed eight units of Russian heavy equipment and dozens of invaders in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, in the past day.

The command of the Special Operations Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"For three days now, Ukrainians have been focused on the situation in the Avdiivka sector, where the enemy has intensified offensive actions. However, the Defense Forces thwarted the plans of the insane enemy, repelled all attacks and held the positions,” the report says.

The command noted that soldiers of the Special Operations Forces were among the first to enter the battle. As of now, five tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, a Tigr military vehicle, as well as dozens of Russian invaders have been destroyed in the course of successful ambush, raids and the successful work of the 3rd regiment of the Special Operations Forces

As reported by Ukrinform, an UAV crew of the Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian D-30 cannon on the first attempt in the Bakhmut sector.

Illustrative photo: Kostiantyn Liberov