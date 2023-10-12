PM Shmyhal Speaks At Kyiv International Forum About Key Sectors Of Economy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the military-industrial complex, the agricultural, IT and energy sectors are key sectors that will form the basis of the future economy.

“The military-industrial complex. We are growing in this sector. We have a large government order. The Ministry of Defence will spend UAH 400 billion on procurement this year and next year. This year, an additional UAH 40 billion has been earmarked for the purchase of drones,” Shmyhal said in his speech at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal.

The Prime Minister highlighted six sectors that would form the basis of the future economy: the military-industrial complex, agriculture, energy, IT, construction and machine building. According to him, the agricultural sector accounts for the majority of Ukraine's foreign exchange earnings. He stressed that processing should become a key factor in GDP growth in the future.

“The energy sector. We can be a 'gas safe' of Europe. Already today, European companies store more than 3 billion cubic metres of gas in our storage facilities. We will be part of the European energy market. Together with Europe and the United States, we are focusing on hydrogen production in the future, which will create additional opportunities,” Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that IT is one of the areas that has shown great growth last year and this year. Construction will also become an important area as Ukraine rebuilds all housing and infrastructure after the war.

“The sixth industry is our machine building. We will provide incentives from the budget and increase the state order: not only for the security and defence sector, but also for the civilian sector, for the needs of recovery and the functioning of the economy,” Shmyhal stressed.

As earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in 2023, Ukraine managed to change many negative economic trends that developed due to Russia's full-scale aggression.