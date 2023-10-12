Partisans Set Fire To Depot Of Invaders' Engineer Troops In Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, Ukrainian partisans destroyed a Russian military depot setting it on fire.
Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"In Mariupol, partisans neutralized the occupiers' engineer troops' depot by setting fire to it. Now it will be a bit more difficult to build fortifications. At least for some time. Good news on Thursday," Andriushchenko posted.
As reported by Ukrinform, a bridge was blown up on the strategic route between Yasynuvata and Horlivka in Donetsk region.
MENAFN12102023000193011044ID1107233782
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.