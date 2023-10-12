Partisans Set Fire To Depot Of Invaders' Engineer Troops In Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, Ukrainian partisans destroyed a Russian military depot setting it on fire.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In Mariupol, partisans neutralized the occupiers' engineer troops' depot by setting fire to it. Now it will be a bit more difficult to build fortifications. At least for some time. Good news on Thursday," Andriushchenko posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, a bridge was blown up on the strategic route between Yasynuvata and Horlivka in Donetsk region.