Number Of Mobile Groups To Combat Drones To Be Increased Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, at a meeting with Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, discussed Ukraine's air defense capabilities and the protection of critical infrastructure facilities.

The minister said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“We have to be ready for winter. Yesterday, during the Ramstein and bilateral meetings, I called on partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems. The issue of the winter period was discussed separately,” Umerov said.

The minister also familiarized himself with the developments in the field of equipping mobile fire groups (MFG) to combat kamikaze drones.

“We will work on the maximum increase in the number of MFG for the protection of our cities,” Umerov stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown in Brussels on October 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses ahead of the winter period.

Photo: Rustem Umerov/FB