President Thanks PACE For Recognizing Holodomor As Genocide Against Ukrainian People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the PACE for recognizing the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

“I am grateful to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe for recognising the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Restoring historical justice and paying tribute to Holodomor victims sends a message that justice is inevitable for all past and present Moscow's crimes,” Zelensky posted on X .

As reported, about 30 world countries, as well as the Catholic Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, officially recognized the Holodomor as the genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Today, the PACE adopted a resolution calling the Holodomor an act of genocide aimed at the destruction of the Ukrainian nation.

Every year on the fourth Saturday of November, Ukrainians all over the world commemorate the victims of the 1932-1933 Holodomor and the massive artificial famines of 1921-1923 and 1946-1947.